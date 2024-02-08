Lisa Kerney thrilled to see Chiefs as underdogs for Super Bowl LVIII
The Chiefs have become used to defying the odds when they're against them, and that has Chiefs fans like Lisa Kerney hyped.
By Josh Wilson
Kansas City Chiefs fans are absolutely loving the fact that their squad is tabbed as the betting underdog for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.
Among them is Lisa Kerney, host for FanDuel Sports and former ESPN anchor, who spoke with FanSided's Stacking the Box on radio row on Thursday.
Most impressive to Kerney is the switch flipped in the postseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, where Reid's ball-stopping unit has made it excrutiatingly difficult for teams to score.
17.3 points per game we gave up all year long. We flipped that! 13.7 in the postseason. And that's just the defense.
Kerney was exceptionally surprised, but pleased, to see the Chiefs as underdogs the day after the AFC title game, particularly because the Chiefs have done well when counted out by the oddsmakers.
You wake up and the day after the AFC Championship game the Chiefs are getting points in the Super Bowl! They come in as an undergdog?! And the last 12 times they've been underdogs, they've won nine straight up... They relish that role.
Chiefs feel like the best underdog in years
If you're surprised to hear that the Chiefs are dogs in this game, you're not alone. But it's true! Lines opened with Kansas City as 1.5-point underdogs and are somewhere between there and two-point dogs in most sportsbooks.
That's an incredibly tight line, which just goes to show how hard it is to put a finger on how this Super Bowl will go. The 49ers have been a dominant team all year that ranked third in offensive points and points allowed. Two Niners players (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey) are real candidates for MVP.
Yet, the Chiefs have recent Super Bowl experience, and have, to Kerney's point, proven they can turn the heat on the burners exactly when it's needed most.
The Niners might be favorites, but it could be the most uncomfortable odds-on favorite position in Super Bowl history.