List of veterans working out for the Warriors adds 4 new names
The Warriors are working out options to fill their final roster spot, bringing in an impressive list of guys you kind of remember.
By Ian Levy
The Golden State Warriors came out of the meat of the NBA offseason with Draymond Green locked into a new extension. Chris Paul in place of Jordan Poole and one empty spot at the end of the roster.
Over the past few weeks, they've invited a variety of veterans in to work out for that final spot and, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype added a few more names to the list in his recent rumor roundup:
"The Golden State Warriors continue to host NBA veterans for workouts. Recent participants included former Warriors Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dewayne Dedmon, along with free agents Will Barton, Jaylen Nowell, Stanley Johnson and Derrick Favors, league sources told HoopsHype."
Barton is perhaps the most accomplished name on the list and shooting and playmaking on the wing would certainly help the Warriors build on strength. But in terms of addressing a weakness, Favors may be the best option.
What could Derrick Favors do for the Golden State Warriors?
The Warriors like to play small but with Dario Saric, Kevon Looney and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis as the only tradional(ish) bigs on the roster they're susceptible to teams that could punish them on the glass or wear down their frontcourt with multiple big bodies. The Warriors don't necessarily need someone play big minutes in frontcourt but it would be nice to have one more guy who can defend 5s, hold up defensively in the middle of the floor and keep opponents off the offensive glass.
Favors didn't play at all last season, getting traded to the Rockets early in the season and then getting waived by Houston. He struggled with injuries over the three previous seasons, playing for three different teams and only appearing in 60 or more games just once.
However, he's still just 32 years old. The 6-foot-9 forward may have lost some of his mobility but his 7-foot-4 wingspan gives him plenty of size to play the 5 and he's always been an extremely strong rebounder — with career offensive and defensive rebounding rates of 11.4 and 21.7, respectively.
There may ultimately be better options for the Warriors if they're just looking for a big body to help on the glass, but what Favors can offer seems like it would be more valuable than what they'd theoretically get from Kent Bazemore or Stanley Johnson.