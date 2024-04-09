Listen to awesome Reds radio call of Elly De La Cruz's blazing inside-the-park home run
"Elly De La Cruz is on his horse and they are waaaaaaaaving him to the house!"
Ever wonder what it would have looked like if Usain Bolt played baseball and got the chance to run the bases? You don't need to wonder anymore because we've got Elly De La Cruz.
The Cincinnati Reds star had already wallopped a home run 450 feet but he saved his best for last with his first inside-the-park home run.
In the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, De La Cruz knocked a line drive past a diving Sal Frelick in center field. As the ball trickled to the wall, he sprinted to make it home in just 14.96 seconds. It was like he was powered by the eclipse.
Elly De La Cruz's inside-the-park home run was pure electricity
Here's how it played out on the TV broadcast:
Now, listen to Jeff Brantly do his thing on Reds radio:
What a damn call.
Now experience the moment with just the crowd noise from Great American Ball Park:
And just for funsies, watch the zoomed out view as De La Cruz does his thing:
De La Cruz's performance on Monday was historically great. Going 3-for-4, he hit a towering home run from the left side of the plate then sped around the bases for his inside-the-parker from the right. He scored four runs. Oh, and he stole a base.
According to OptaSTATS, he is the first player in MLB history with that stat line.
There's no doubt De La Cruz is one of the most exciting young stars in baseball and he's off to a hot start this year. He's slashing .297/.365/.595 with six stolen bases already.
The Reds came away with a 10-8 victory, surviving a late comeback from the Brewers, who trailed 8-0 after the fourth. It was certainly a thrilling way to open the four-game series in Cincinnati.