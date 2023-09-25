LIV Chicago: Bryson DeChambeau snaps title from Lahiri, he should be on the US team at Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau came from eight back on Sunday at LIV Chicago, jumping up the leaderboard to snag the title from all front leaders for his second LIV title.
Bryson DeChambeau proved that he’s one of the best golfers around with a stunning streak on the final day of LIV Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms. Starting behind front leaders Anirban Lahiri and Columbia’s Sebastian Munoz, the 30-year-old (having just turned the big 3-0 last week) DeChambeau rose up the leaderboard with an 8-under round and a 63 for the day, finishing at 13-under, one better than Lahiri and Ripper GC’s Marc Leishman.
Bogeys cost several players their position on the board. DeChambeau’s one bogey barely made a dent after nine thrilling birdies for the day. Leishman’s double bogey stalled his momentum early on, but seven birdies helped him keep pace with India’s Lahiri, who squandered his chance at a first LIV title with two badly timed bogeys in the penultimate moments. His fatal putt on the last hole missed the mark by a fraction, enough to cost him a final, crushing stroke.
Up until that point, it looked like we were heading into a playoff, with DeChambeau having evened things up with his Crushers GC teammate on the second to last hole. But Lahiri watched as his ball sailed just past the final hole, canceling out any notion of a playoff. DeChambeau humbly watched the disappointing result for his teammate, with his head down and only reluctantly celebrating afterward.
"I wanted to be in a playoff with Ban,” said DeChambeau to on-course interviewer Dom Boulet. “He's worked his butt off all year, and look, I couldn't be happier that I won, but I feel so bad for Ban. I wanted to go into a playoff and battle it out with my brother.
"I love him to death. He's a grinder. He had this one, but I just luckily snuck in there and took it down today."
The win in Chicago compliments the American’s first LIV title last month at Greenbrier, where DeChambeau shot a record 58, making history as only one of a few to accomplish the feat. A two-time LIV titlist now, DeChambeau will be considered the frontrunner for the LIV Player of the Year as we head into the final events in Miami and Jeddah.
It’s been a fantastic season for DeChambeau, who ended up T4 at the PGA Championship after being one stroke off the lead at one point. Add a T20 at the U.S. Open (where he won his major in 2020), the historic 58, and two LIV titles, is it at any wonder that several people expressed dismay that he was left off the USA roster of the Ryder Cup? Many felt that he should be hopping on a plane to Rome with his fellow LIV peer, Brooks Koepka, who won his fifth major at the PGA Championship this year, as well as runner up at The Masters.
"I would say the most consistently good golf of my life,” 2020 U.S. Open Champion DeChambeau said about his play this year, to Boulet. “I don't know if it's the top-notch but definitely when I shot 58 that was probably the best golf I've ever played, and winning the U.S. Open obviously is the ultimate thing. I played the best golf there, too. But I can definitely tell you this little stretch has been pretty sweet for me."
Koepka is the only LIV player to be included at the Ryder Cup this year. Past golfers who have scored significant points for either team include Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. In Chicago, Stenson finished just three back from DeChambeau at 10-under, Johnson right behind him at 9-under, Garcia at 7-under, Reed at 6-under, and Poulter at 5-under.
DeChambeau’s team, the Crushers GC, swept the team prize, which was also a consolation for Lahiri. Garcia’s T14 placement helped his team, Fireballs, win team second place, with Johnson’s 4Aces making third place with a 25-under score.
The next LIV tournament will take place Oct. 13-15 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Ryder Cup commences next weekend in Rome, with Brooks Koepka included on Team USA.