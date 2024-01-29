Liverpool vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Liverpool have already played one game since Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. They defeated Norwich City 5-2 in the FA Cup last weekend. However, this will be the Reds' first Premier League game since the news of Klopp's planned departure came out.
Klopp is a hugely popular figure at Anfield and his announcement shocked many Liverpool fans. The news has galvanized their supporters and this will help them until the end of the season. Klopp's side are on for a quadruple this campaign and what a send-off they will want to make for their departing manager.
The Reds are currently leading the Premier League and have lost just once in the division this season. That defeat came against Tottenham Hotspur back in September. Their opponents this week Chelsea held them to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season. The two sides will also face off in the EFL Cup final on February 25.
Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games. However, they are still ninth in the division. Mauricio Pochettino's side face a battle to ensure qualification to Europe via the league this season.
Liverpool still have Mohamed Salah missing due to injury. He will not be returning to the Africa Cup of Nations as his Egypt side lost on penalties to DR Congo. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have both now recovered from their injuries.
The Reds had six different goalscorers against Norwich, which shows that they can still score without Salah.
This is a bad time for Chelsea to be playing Liverpool at Anfield, their supporters are still emotional following Klopp's announcement and this will only fuel the home support.
How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
- Start Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock.