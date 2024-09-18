Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. AC Milan?
Liverpool came from a goal down to defeat AC Milan in the Champions League last night at the San Siro. USMNT star Christian Pulisic scored after just three minutes but goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai won it for the Reds.
Arne Slot — celebrating his 46th birthday on the day of the game — needed that result as Liverpool went into the game on the back of losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League.
Liverpool–Milan Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Alisson (GK): 6
Alisson complained about fixture congestion ahead of the game. His performance reflected someone who is being overworked as Pulisic scored past him early on.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 7
As always, the Liverpool right-back proved to be better offensively than he is defensively. Alexander-Arnold assisted Konate's goal that saw the Reds go level.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7
Van Dijk headed in to give Liverpool the lead but he could have done better when Pulisic scored.
Ibrahima Konate (CB): 8
Konate had a good game and scored Liverpool's equaliser.
Konstantinos Tsimikas (LB): 6
Tsmikas was nowhere to be seen when Pulisic was free to go through and score. However, Tsimikas did redeem himself by setting up van Dijk's goal.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Gravenberch had a solid game where he defended well and was good in possession.
Alexis Mac Allister (CDM): 6
Passed the ball about well but would have wanted to make more of an impact on the game.
Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 8
Worked hard and scored the goal to seal the victory for Liverpool.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 8
Salah was always lively and was unlucky not to score as he saw an effort come back off the crossbar.
Diogo Jota (ST): 5
Had an average performance and was replaced by Darwin Nunez after 68 minutes.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 8
Gakpo put in an excellent shift and set up Szoboszlai who sealed the win.
Substitutes
- Darwin Nunez, 7/10
- Luis Diaz, 7/10
- Joe Gomez, 7/10
- Wataru Endo, N/A
- Federico Chiesa, N/A