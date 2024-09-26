Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. West Ham?
Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup last night after defeating West Ham United 5-1. In the process, Arne Slot's side booked a tie away at Brighton which is to be played the week of Oct. 28.
There were worries that Jurgen Klopp's boots would be big ones to fill for Slot. However, he has started his first season well, with only one slip, which came in a defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool–West Ham EFL Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): 7
Had a good game apart from getting beaten for West Ham's goal which deflected in off Jarell Quansah.
Connor Bradley (RB): 8
Solid defensively and played a crucial part in Mohamed Salah's goal.
Joe Gomez (CB): 7
Gomez is often used as a full-back for Liverpool but the Reds' captain tonight put in a very good performance at center-back.
Jarell Quansah (CB): 7
He was unlucky for the own goal but found it tough when Michail Antonio came on for West Ham. Quansah was also booked for a foul on the Jamaican international.
Kostas Tsimikas (LB): 7
Had a good game up against West Ham's talisman Jarrod Bowen. Tsimikas was ready to put his body on the line as he went for a diving header to block Max Kilman in a dangerous position. The Greek left-back also looked dangerous going forward.
Midfielders
Wataru Endo (CDM): 7
Endo put in a good shift, but it was his clearance that deflected in off Quansah to give the Hammers the lead.
Curtis Jones (CDM): 7
Jones is becoming a very reliable midfielder for Liverpool. Also, he set up Diogo Jota's second goal.
Diogo Jota (CAM): 9
Scored a brace and made a huge claim that he should be starting in his favored center-forward role.
Forwards
Federico Chiesa (RW): 8
Looked skilful and up for it on his first start for Liverpool. His effort on goal was also turned in by Jota to draw the Reds level.
Darwin Nunez (ST): 7
Assisted Cody Gakpo's first goal but did not come close to scoring himself.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 9
Looked very dangerous on the left hand side and his late brace sealed the victory for Liverpool.
Substitutes
- Mohamed Salah, 8/10
- Alexis Mac Allister, 7/10
- Tyler Morton, N/A
- Andy Robertson, N/A