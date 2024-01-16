Liverpool schedule: When do the Reds play Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and more
Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League and have a chance to win the division for a second time. Here are some notable fixtures that could decide who wins the league this season.
Liverpool have won the Premier League just once before. Although, they did win the old First Division 18 times. Since the Reds won the league back in the 2019-20 season -- Manchester City have won the last three. Jurgen Klopp's side has the chance to end City's winning streak as they currently lead the division by two points.
Here are the biggest matches for Liverpool if they want to hold onto that lead.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City, March 9, kick-off 10:00 a.m. ET
Nothing could separate the two sides when they met earlier this season as the match at the Etihad ended 1-1. Erling Haaland gave City the lead before Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized late on.
There is a lot of soccer to be played until the two sides meet at Anfield in March. However, these two teams will still likely be top of the division and battling it out for the title.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, February 4, kick-off 11:30 a.m. ET
These two sides have met twice recently -- they played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League before Liverpool won 2-0 in the FA Cup.
Arsenal will be vying to lift the title this season after they narrowly missed out on winning it last season to Manchester City. However, the Reds have shown in the cup that they are the better side and need to replicate this result next month.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, May 11, kick-off 10:00 a.m. ET
Liverpool play Aston Villa in their penultimate game of the season -- which could be a game that decides who wins the Premier League.
The Reds beat Villa 3-0 when the two sides met earlier in the season. However, Unai Emery's side are masters of bouncebackability. After they lost at Anfield they went on to win their next three league games.
More notable fixtures for Liverpool
Liverpool have two fixtures in the capital that could be problematic. They face Chelsea on Jan. 31, which is usually a feist encounter. They play Tottenham Hotspur on May 4 and Spurs are the only side to have beaten the Reds this season.
The Merseyside derby will be played on March 16. Everton have already been docked 10 points and face fresh charges for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. They will be scrapping for results to avoid relegation and this game could be a potential banana skin for the Reds.