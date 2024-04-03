Liverpool vs. Sheffield United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Liverpool host Sheffield United in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Liverpool remain top of the Premier League after they defeated Brighton 2-1 last weekend. The Reds' goals were scored by Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.
Diaz has been on exceptional form this season, scoring 12 times and making five assists in 40 games in all competitions. Salah has been even more effective with 22 goals and 13 assists in 33 matches.
Arsenal and Manchester City drawing at the weekend was a perfect result for Jurgen Klopp's side as both title rivals dropped points.
Liverpool's home match against Sheffield United should be a walk in the park as the Blades are bottom of the division. However, Klopp's team then face Manchester United this weekend in the league. The Red Devils ended Liverpool's hopes for a quadruple after knocking them out of the FA Cup last month. However, United did not build on this win and could only draw with Brentford in their following game.
Sheffield United are all but relegated from the Premier League. They have just 15 points and have won just three games all season. In their last five games, they have lost three and drawn two. This has included heavy defeats of 5-0 to Brighton and 6-0 to Arsenal.
From a USMNT perspective, Auston Trusty will likely feature in the game. The defender has played 23 times in the Premier League this season and has operated both as a center-back and a left-back. He has not been called up for the United States since the Nations League Finals of last year. This is very surprising given that he is playing regularly in English soccer's top flight -- albeit for a struggling side.
How to watch Liverpool vs. Sheffield United in the Premier League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 4
- Start Time: 02:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.