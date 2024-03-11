Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the Europa League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Liverpool have a comfortable 5-1 lead in this fixture, so barring a very unlikely comeback, the job has already been done by Jurgen Klopp's side. The Reds' goalscorers against Sparta Prague in the first leg were Alexis Mac Allister from the penalty spot, a brace from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Mac Allister also scored Liverpool's equalizer against Manchester City last weekend which was another penalty. The Argentine has now scored four times and made six assists in 33 games in all competitions this season.
The match with City ended 1-1 which means that Liverpool dropped to second place in the Premier League. Although, Arsenal are only ahead of them on goal difference.
Since their heavy defeat to Liverpool, Sparta Prague suffered another devastating loss. They lost 4-0 to Viktoria Plzen. However, they are still top of the Czech First League but only one point ahead of Slavia Prague.
Klopp may opt to play a second-string side against Sparta Prague this week, such is their advantage. Klopp will also have an eye on this weekend's FA Cup Quarter-Final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup this season, are still in the Europa League, FA Cup and have a chance at winning the Premier League. Winning the quadruple would be emphatic and would be the perfect send off for Klopp.
It remains to be seen who will replace Klopp at Anfield. Their former midfielder Xabi Alonso is a favorite. Alonso is set to guide Bayer Leverkusen to winning the Bundesliga this season but has also been linked with the Bayern Munich job.
How to watch Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 14
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.