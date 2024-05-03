Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Liverpool against Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.
Liverpool's title hopes are all but over after a 2-0 loss in the Mersyside derby to Everton was followed by a 2-2 draw with West Ham United. The Reds are now third in the Premier League, five points off the leaders Arsenal and four off Manchester City -- who also have a game in hand.
With the EFL Cup already in the bag, it was looking like Jurgen Klopp was on for an emphatic send-off that could have involved a quadruple. However, defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup was followed by a loss to Atalanta in the Europa League. Now their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy are also in tatters.
All is not well at Anfield and the public spat between Klopp and his star man Mohamed Salah on the touchline at the London Stadium reflected a frustrated dressing room. This is Klopp's penultimate home game in charge of Liverpool, so it will be an emotional one for their supporters.
They face a Tottenham Hotspur side this weekend whose hopes of finishing in the top four are now very slim. Spurs lost 2-0 to Chelsea this week, which leaves them seven points off Aston Villa -- who occupy the last Champions League spot.
Liverpool lineup predictions
- Alisson
- Andy Robertson
- Virgil van Dijk
- Jarell Quansah
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Wataru Endo
- Harvey Elliott
- Luis Diaz
- Cody Gakpo
- Ryan Gravenberch
Tottenham Hotspur lineup predictions
- Guglielmo Vicario
- Emerson Royal
- Micky van de Ven
- Cristian Romero
- Pedro Porro
- Yves Bissouma
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
- Bryan Gil
- James Maddison
- Richarlison
- Heung-Min Son
How to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, May. 5
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- TV info: Telemundo
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Telemundo with a live stream on Fubo.