Liverpool vs. LASK live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
Liverpool can secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win over LASK. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Liverpool have all but qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League but a win over LASK would ensure it this Thursday.
The Reds go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the equalizer for Jurgen Klopp's side with a fine strike.
Liverpool are now third in the league behind Arsenal and City. They have winnable fixtures against Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace coming up before they take on Manchester United at Anfield.
In the Europa League, Liverpool have won all their games except their last one where they lost 3-2 to Toulouse. Klopp's team will be hoping for a better showing in the competition than they did earlier this month in France.
Liverpool's opposition this Thursday are the Austrian side LASK. They are bottom of Group E with just three points and need a miracle to progress in the competition. They won their last Austrian Bundesliga game 1-0 and that now leaves them third in the division.
How to watch Liverpool vs. LASK in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 30
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.