Liverpool vs. West Ham: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Liverpool won the EFL Cup last season which ended up being Jurgen Klopp's last trophy with the club. The Reds who are now led by Arne Slot begin their defence of the cup against West Ham United in the third round this week.
Liverpool back to winning ways
Liverpool have suffered one slip-up in the Premier League so far this campaign. They lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, which ended Slot's honeymoon period at the club. However, they have since beaten AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League and then Bournemouth 3-0 last weekend.
West Ham United stuttering
West Ham United made some notable signings over the summer, which included the additions of Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez and Crysencio Summerville. They also changed manager with Julen Lopetegui replacing David Moyes.
The upturn has not paid off, with the Hammers having one won, drawn one and lost three of their opening five Premier League games. It is still early days, but if results do not improve, then Lopetegui's time in east London may be brief.
Team news and predicted lineups
Slot's first season at Liverpool might be a transition period for the club. However, winning the EFL Cup could go a long way in whether this campaign will be deemed a success or not.
Liverpool predicted lineup: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez
West Ham suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend in the Premier League. This game against Liverpool is a break from league action but Lopetegui's side needs to respond.
West Ham predicted lineup: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Irving, Summerville, Bowen
Historical context and prediction
Liverpool and West Ham met in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup last season. That day, the Reds ran out 5-1 winners. The Hammers will be looking to avenge this defeat but it will not be easy and they will probably lose 2-0.
How to watch Liverpool vs. West Ham
Liverpool will take on West Ham at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.