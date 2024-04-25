L'Jarius Sneed thinks he'll get even better after forcing way out of Kansas City
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed expects his best season is yet to come, despite the success he had with the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs could have signed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to a contract extension last offseason, and they would have locked him down at a bargain. It was a rare misstep for Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, but it's difficult to predict a significant leap in production for a player who is entering their fourth season. Veach got a head-start on finding Sneed's replacement when he drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Although McDuffie has developed into a great player as well, Sneed's ability on the perimeter allowed the Chiefs to lean on their defense for their Super Bowl championship run in 2023.
The Chiefs used the nonexclusive franchise tag designation on Sneed before free agency, locking him into a one-year, $19.8 million deal. After signing defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.7 million contract extension, Kansas City didn't have enough salary cap space to afford Sneed's contract value. With no viable long-term options to retain Sneed, general manager Brett Veach reluctantly traded the 27-year-old cornerback to the Tennessee Titans for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After spending the first stage of his career with the Chiefs, Sneed will spend the foreseeable future with the Titans.
L'Jarius Sneed believes best is yet to come after leaving Chiefs
Ahead of his first season with a new team, Sneed hopes that the best is yet to come in his NFL career. Rather than reflecting on his early years with Kansas City, Sneed believes he can sharpen his game in Tennessee.
Sneed shared as much on X, stating that the 2024 season "shall and will be on of my greatest season[s] thus far."
There is nothing wrong with that positive mindset, would be encouraged among NFL fans. But considering how Sneed left Kansas City, Chiefs fans may feel acrimonious toward the cornerback after his recent comments seemed to be a subtle shot at the Chiefs wide receivers.
Sneed is expected to bolster a Tennessee defense that is currently undergoing renovations, but he believes that iron will sharpen iron. Earlier this month, the star cornerback suggested that the Titans will help him improve more than the Chiefs ever could. Sneed "never had two elite guys" to practice against every day in Kansas City. With the Titans, Sneed has the opportunity to practice against two elite wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.
Sneed, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, converted from a safety to a nickel corner, then had the best season of his career as a perimeter cornerback in the final year of his rookie contract. Sneed didn't surrender a single touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage on 90 targets in 2023, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
The 27-year-old veteran was a valuable part of Kansas City's championship defense, and he'll hope to continue his championship-level production in Tennessee.
The Titans rewarded Sneed's remarkable season in Kansas City with a four-year, $76 million contract.