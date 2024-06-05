Logan Webb doesn't want to take human element out of MLB umpires, and there's a reason why
By Curt Bishop
For years, MLB has been kicking around the idea of using an automatic ball and strike (ABS) system to combat questionable calls made by home plate umpires.
However, while this was expected to be a positive change for the game, it seems to have had the opposite effect. Players who have come up to the big leagues have voiced their displeasure with the new system.
San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb has also been very critical of the ABS system, and in an interview with Chris Rose on "The Rose Rotation," Webb explained why he is not in favor of the ABS system and how it could have a negative effect on the game.
Logan Webb explains issues with ABS system
Webb's main issue with the ABS system is that he gets a lot of out-of-zone called strikes. This year, he is tied for third in runs framed by the catcher with three, and his strike rate on those pitches is 54.1 percent.
Last year, he led all of baseball with nine catcher framing runs and a strike rate of 58.6 percent.
"I think the last two years I've gotten the most out-of-zone called strikes in baseball," Webb said. "If you watch Giants baseball, Patrick Bailey is very good back there and I throw a lot of pitches that are probably borderline."
Webb clearly isn't a fan of the ABS system. But there are also other factors that play into his disdain for it.
"To be honest, I've heard everybody that comes up hates it. I think it's more the hitters that want it," Webb continued. "They want to speed up the game, right? That's the whole point of the clock and everything that they're doing.
"From what I've heard from everybody it slows down the game, and you know I think the clock speeds things up, it gets more hitting. I think pitchers are throwing more strikes now because you have to. You don't want to be in that inning where you walk two in a row and it's starting to speed up even more."
While many around the game view the ABS as a net-positive, Webb and other pitchers aren't convinced that this will help improve the quality of the game. Even Boston Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta has voiced his displeasure with the ABS system and discussed how it actually could create a setback for baseball.
There clearly are still some major issues with the ABS that need to be worked out before it can be used at the major league level, and until these issues are worked out, it might be a while before we see it.
MLB has been trying to speed up the game, and if it slows things down, the game could take a major step backwards.