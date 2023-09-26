Logan Webb makes feelings on SF Giants missed postseason crystal clear
Logan Webb is tired of being part of a losing team with the SF Giants, and he desires to be with a perennial contender. However, the SF Giants have bound him to a 5-year, $90 million contract, making him committed to the team for the long-term future.
Logan Webb is starting to show his frustration with the San Francisco Giants after they missed the postseason, despite him having one of his best years.
Webb recently made some comments per theScore that reflect his overall thoughts on the team and his desire to be with a contender that consistently makes the playoffs year after year, rather than a hit-and-miss team like the Giants.
Webb said, “I’m tired. I’m tired of losing. It’s not fun.”
He added, “We’ve got to make some big changes in here to create that winning culture. We want to show up every single year and try to win the whole thing. I mean, I think we're there. I don’t know what it is. I’m just sick of losing, to be honest.”
He is right; the Giants, as a large market team, should be contenders year in and year out. They did offer big money last offseason to Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, and Trea Turner, but they weren’t able to lure any of them away, minus Correa and his bad physical.
The Giants fell short of expectations in 2023 and currently hold a record of 78-79. But it isn’t like they don’t have talent; they just need more help to reinforce the team.
SF Giants: Logan Webb's best season ever, but it doesn't show in wins
Logan Webb is having his best season ever, but his record is 11-13. He has played in the 33 games that a starter should every year, and he has excelled with an ERA of 3.25, but his team can’t score for him.
Webb has started the most games with 33, he has a complete game shutout, and he leads the league with 216 innings pitched. He has faced the most batters at 850, and he doesn’t walk runners often, with just 1.3 per nine innings. He excels most at Strikeout-to-Walk ratio, which is 6.26, a league-leading figure.
Webb doesn’t give up runs often; he has been one of the best pitchers in 2023. He holds a bWAR of 5.7, meaning on the free-agent market he could be worth around $35 million a year. So, if he wants to be contending, it could at least give him a better win record. But he also isn’t making as much as he could on the open market.
In April of 2023, Webb signed a 5-year, $90 million contract with the SF Giants.