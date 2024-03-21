5 long-range shooters who could swing March Madness
Upsets are often driven by hot 3-point shooting and these long-range bombers could single-handedly swing a game in the NCAA Tournament.
4. DJ Horne, NC State
The graduate senior combo guard out of Raleigh has already helped NC State win its 11th ACC Tournament Championship as the 10th seed and make themselves the first Cinderella team of March.
Horne finished with 29 points in the championship game to upset in-state rival No. 1 North Carolina. But before that, NC State won a fifth game in as many days and Horne also made the All-Tournament team.
Averaging 16.9 points during the season while also shooting 41.3 percent from long distance, he quickly became the leader of this year's Wolfpack squad.
Horne has hopped around colleges from Illinois State to Arizona State and now back home at NC State, but his play at his previous colleges showed the talent that he had. Since joining the Wolfpack, he has improved significantly.
This season, he has made 93 3-pointers with also an overall field-goal percentage of 44.2. But Horne's ability to make clutch shots and shoot from long distances has kept the Pack in play and made them a threatening team heading into the tournament.
As the Pack's go-to scorer, he is easily the most reliable shooter on their roster. Whenever the offense seems to need a spark, Horne always seems to know how to restore the energy. Not only is his long-range shooting elite, but he is also a true guard in his ability to run the offense. His playmaking ability is crucial on this team.
While Horne is capable of making long-range shots, he also knows how to run this Wolfpack offense and continue this Cinderella run.