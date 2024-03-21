Fansided

5 long-range shooters who could swing March Madness

Upsets are often driven by hot 3-point shooting and these long-range bombers could single-handedly swing a game in the NCAA Tournament.

By Samara Elster

Nebraska v Indiana
Nebraska v Indiana / David Berding/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

3. Brycen Goodine

Goodine might be the most underrated player on this list. Coming from Fairfield, his name has not gotten much recognition, but many forget about his career-high 40-point game in a win against Siena on Jan. 5.

During that historic performance, Goodine was 13-of-18 from the field, including 8-of-12 from 3-point range.

On the season, he averaged 14.6 points per game and ranked second in the nation at 49 percent from 3-point range. Goodine won the Sixth Man of the Year is his conference and named to the All-MAAC third team.

In his career, he struggled to find playing time at his former schools, Syracuse and Providence. But since being at Fairfield, the 6-foot-4 guard has found his spot on the roster. Last season, he only played four games until he tore his ACL.

The offseason was a big factor for Goodine last season. He put on weight and excelled in his game. The game after his 40-point performance, he put up 37 points in a win over Canisius. He is the only player in the nation with multiple games of 37 points or more on fewer than 20 shot attempts.

While Fairfield is a more underrated team that is entering the tournament, keep them on the map, as Goodine is one of the nation's best shooters from deep.

Home/March Madness