5 long-range shooters who could swing March Madness
Upsets are often driven by hot 3-point shooting and these long-range bombers could single-handedly swing a game in the NCAA Tournament.
3. Brycen Goodine
Goodine might be the most underrated player on this list. Coming from Fairfield, his name has not gotten much recognition, but many forget about his career-high 40-point game in a win against Siena on Jan. 5.
During that historic performance, Goodine was 13-of-18 from the field, including 8-of-12 from 3-point range.
On the season, he averaged 14.6 points per game and ranked second in the nation at 49 percent from 3-point range. Goodine won the Sixth Man of the Year is his conference and named to the All-MAAC third team.
In his career, he struggled to find playing time at his former schools, Syracuse and Providence. But since being at Fairfield, the 6-foot-4 guard has found his spot on the roster. Last season, he only played four games until he tore his ACL.
The offseason was a big factor for Goodine last season. He put on weight and excelled in his game. The game after his 40-point performance, he put up 37 points in a win over Canisius. He is the only player in the nation with multiple games of 37 points or more on fewer than 20 shot attempts.
While Fairfield is a more underrated team that is entering the tournament, keep them on the map, as Goodine is one of the nation's best shooters from deep.