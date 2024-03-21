5 long-range shooters who could swing March Madness
Upsets are often driven by hot 3-point shooting and these long-range bombers could single-handedly swing a game in the NCAA Tournament.
2. RJ Davis
The ACC Player of the Year, RJ Davis needed to be mentioned on this list. While his 3-point percentage is on the lower side in this list of players, at 40.6 percent on the season, he is still one of the most dominant scorers in college basketball.
Davis also passed former Tar Heel Justin Jackson for most 3-pointers in a single season with 106.
Although the Tar Heels lost to NC State in the ACC Tournament championship game, Davis scored a game-high 30 points, with 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.
What Davis is doing as a 6-foot guard is remarkable, and nobody can stop him. Davis has no fear, and he shows it on the court. From taking clutch late-game shots to pulling up from a distance when he sees an opportunity, his confidence in his game is through the roof.
Ultimately, Davis has boosted the success of this Tar Heels team and has made his point about why he is one of the best players in the nation.
When looking at Davis this season, he is averaging 21.4 points on a very successful North Carolina team. If he continues to play at the rate he is playing at, himself and the Tar Heels should find some success in the tournament.