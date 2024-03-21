5 long-range shooters who could swing March Madness
Upsets are often driven by hot 3-point shooting and these long-range bombers could single-handedly swing a game in the NCAA Tournament.
1. Koby Brea
The Dayton guard leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, sinking 49.7 percent from long range. Along with that, he shoots 51.4 percent from the field while averaging 11 points per game.
Brea is a fourth-year guard with one more season of eligibility that he will likely use. Brea could climb up on the record books if he does use that year, as he has already achieved a significant level of success this season with how he has been playing.
He was named the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year for the second time in his career.
While Dayton has cracked the AP Top 25 this season, it has yet to find success in this year's A-10 Tournament. But regardless of the conference tournament's outcome, this team can make a move in the first two rounds.
As the nation's top 3-point shooter, Brea is on track to continue his success, but this time, he is on the big stage.