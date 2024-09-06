Longest college football championship droughts among Power 4 schools
By Austen Bundy
When Michigan and Washington faced off in January for the 2023 college football national title, both teams were vying to end quarter-century-long championship droughts (the two had also met in the 1991 Rose Bowl, small world).
The Wolverines came out on top and claimed the season-end No. 1 spot for the first time since it shared the title with Nebraska in 1997.
With the College Football Playoff now expanded to a 12-team field, the following 10 programs will be looking to end their own droughts — the longest in the FBS era (1978 - present).
10. Miami - 2001 (23 years)
The Hurricanes went undefeated and won each game except two by 20+ points in 2001. They beat five top-15 teams, including No. 4 Nebraska in the Rose Bowl. Since then Miami has finished in the top-25 just eight times and only twice in the top 10. The hottest movie at the box office when the Hurricanes claimed the title in January 2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
9. Oklahoma - 2000 (24 years)
The Sooners vanquished four Top 10 opponents on their way to an undefeated season, capped off by a 13-2 win over No. 3 Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Since then, Oklahoma has come awfully close to ending its drought, most notably in 2017 when it fell in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Georgia at the Rose Bowl. The hottest movie at the box office when the Sooners were last champions in January 2001: Cast Away.
8. Tennessee - 1998 (26 years)
Not even a full year after losing quarterback Peyton Manning to the NFL, Tennessee rattled off its best season since 1967. The Volunteers knocked off four Top 10 foes, including No. 2 Florida State at the Fiesta Bowl to claim college football's crown. Since then, Tennessee has never won the SEC and only tallied five 10-win seasons. The hottest movie at the box office when the Volunteers climbed the mountain top in January 1999: Patch Adams.
7. Nebraska - 1997 (27 years)
The Cornhuskers technically haven't won a consensus national championship since 1995 but the 1997 season still counts (and lessens the pain just a tad). After going undefeated and conquering the Big 12 in its second year, Nebraska faced No. 3 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The Huskers won 42-17 and lobbied for poll votes to be chosen as college football's best over then-No. 1 Michigan. The Wolverines still topped the AP poll but Nebraska convinced enough coaches to vote for them and split the title. The hottest movie at the box office in January 1998: Titanic.
6. Washington - 1991 (33 years)
The Huskies managed to stay in the Top 5 all season, going undefeated and beating No. 4 Michigan in the Rose Bowl. In another instance of a split national championship, Washington topped the Coaches poll and had to share with AP poll No. 1 Miami. The hottest movie at the box office back in January 1992 when the Huskies last claimed a title: Hook.
5. Colorado - 1990 (34 years)
The Buffaloes opened the 1990 season with a 31-31 tie against No. 8 Tennessee before losing its only game of the year against No. 21 Illinois by just one point. Finishing with an 11-1-1 record, including a 10-9 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, was enough to earn first in the AP poll and claim a share of the national title.
4. Georgia Tech - 1990 (34 years)
The undefeated Yellow Jackets only had a single blemish on their resume — a 13-13 tie with unranked North Carolina in Week 6. Capping the season off with a 45-21 win over No. 19 Nebraska in the Citrus Bowl earned Georgia Tech the No. 1 spot in the Coaches poll and the split national championship with Colorado. The hottest movie at that time, January 1991: Home Alone.
3. Notre Dame - 1988 (36 years)
The Fighting Irish downed four Top 5 opponents in 1988, including then-No. 1 Miami in the infamous "Catholics vs Convicts" rivalry. Notre Dame defeated No. 3 West Virginia 34-21 in the Fiesta Bowl to claim the consensus national title. The Irish have never gone undefeated since the 1988 season, searching to end that streak in 2024. The hottest movie in January 1989 when Notre Dame last topped the college football world: Rain Man.
2. Penn State - 1986 (38 years)
Led by College Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Paterno, the Nittany Lions posted an undefeated season - including a signature 23-3 upset victory over No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Penn State finished the year with a 14-10 win over No. 1 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl to claim the consensus national championship. The hottest movie in January 1987 when Penn State claimed its last title: The Golden Child.
1. BYU - 1984 (40 years)
The longest championship drought of the FBS era lies in Provo, Utah. The BYU Cougars went undefeated after topping No. 3 Pittsburgh on the road as an unranked team. They would cap off the unlikely season with a 24-17 win over No. 1 Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, earning the consensus national title — the program's first and only. The hottest movie in December 1984: Beverly Hills Cop.