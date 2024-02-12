Longest field goals in Super Bowl history, ranked
San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody broke a Super Bowl record with his 55-yard field goal in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.
By Kinnu Singh
Records are meant to be broken, but they typically aren't broken by rookies.
After a scoreless first quarter in Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers opened up the scoring. In the opening seconds of the second quarter, kicker Jake Moody drilled a Super Bowl-record 55-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead.
The previous record was held by Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie, who made a 54-yard field goal against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII. Buffalo ultimately fell to the Cowboys in a 30-13 loss.
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan showed a lot of trust in Moody by even attempting the field goal, considering Moody's struggles throughout the postseason. The 24-year-old rookie was selected with the 99th overall selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He connected on 21 of 25 field goals and had a season-long of 57 yards, but Moody has made just three of his five field goal attempts in the playoffs.
Moody didn't get to enjoy the record for long. In the third quarter, the record was broken again — this time by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker drilled a 57-yard field goal and became the only kicker to make multiple 50-plus yard field goals in NFL history.
Longest field goals in Super Bowl history
Kicker
Distance
Super Bowl
Team
Harrison Butker
57 yards
Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs
Jake Moody
55 yards
Super Bowl LVIII
San Francisco 49ers
Steve Christie
54 yards
Super Bowl XXVII
Buffalo Bills
Greg Zuerlein
53 yards
Super Bowl LIII
Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Succop
52 yards
Super Bowl LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Harrison Butker
52 yards
Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Elam
51 yards
Super Bowl XXXII
Denver Broncos
John Kasay
50 yards
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Carolina Panthers
Jeff Wilkins
50 yards
Super Bowl XXXVI
St. Louis Rams
Harrison Butker
49 yards
Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs
Adam Vinatieri
48 yards
Super Bowl XXXVI
New England Patriots
Moody's field goal was historic, and got the 49ers on the board early in what has otherwise been a defensive masterpiece by San Francisco. This may not be the high-scoring Super Bowl fans expected, but there have been plenty of significant plays throughout the game.