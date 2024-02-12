Fansided

Longest field goals in Super Bowl history, ranked

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody broke a Super Bowl record with his 55-yard field goal in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

By Kinnu Singh

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs / Ezra Shaw/GettyImages
Records are meant to be broken, but they typically aren't broken by rookies.

After a scoreless first quarter in Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers opened up the scoring. In the opening seconds of the second quarter, kicker Jake Moody drilled a Super Bowl-record 55-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead.

The previous record was held by Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie, who made a 54-yard field goal against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII. Buffalo ultimately fell to the Cowboys in a 30-13 loss.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan showed a lot of trust in Moody by even attempting the field goal, considering Moody's struggles throughout the postseason. The 24-year-old rookie was selected with the 99th overall selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He connected on 21 of 25 field goals and had a season-long of 57 yards, but Moody has made just three of his five field goal attempts in the playoffs.

Moody didn't get to enjoy the record for long. In the third quarter, the record was broken again — this time by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker drilled a 57-yard field goal and became the only kicker to make multiple 50-plus yard field goals in NFL history.

Longest field goals in Super Bowl history

Kicker

Distance

Super Bowl

Team

Harrison Butker

57 yards

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs

Jake Moody

55 yards

Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers

Steve Christie

54 yards

Super Bowl XXVII

Buffalo Bills

Greg Zuerlein

53 yards

Super Bowl LIII

Los Angeles Rams

Ryan Succop

52 yards

Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Harrison Butker

52 yards

Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Elam

51 yards

Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos

John Kasay

50 yards

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Carolina Panthers

Jeff Wilkins

50 yards

Super Bowl XXXVI

St. Louis Rams

Harrison Butker

49 yards

Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs

Adam Vinatieri

48 yards

Super Bowl XXXVI

New England Patriots

Moody's field goal was historic, and got the 49ers on the board early in what has otherwise been a defensive masterpiece by San Francisco. This may not be the high-scoring Super Bowl fans expected, but there have been plenty of significant plays throughout the game.

feed

