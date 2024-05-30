Longest hitting streaks in 21st century
By Joel Wagler
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe hit in his 21st consecutive game on Wednesday, an amazing accomplishment when you think about all of the variables modern-day hitters deal with that other generations of players didn't necessarily have.
You have pitchers concentrating on high velocity and spin rate, making the incredibly hard task of hitting even more difficult. A batter will regularly see three, four, or five pitchers a night, limiting their ability to adjust to a pitcher's stuff throughout a game. They also have to deal with defensive shifts. Although shifts aren't as severe as they were a few years ago, defenses have more data than ever to position themselves within the legal limits and steal hits away.
Even in the 1970s and 1980s, players were under pressure during their streaks. Rose, Paul Molitor (39, 1987) and George Brett (30, 1980) were hounded by the media once they passed 20 games. It was even worse in the 1990s and early 2000s. Current players have to deal with social media pressures no other generation knew.
Of course, the mindset of the modern hitter has changed over the decades. Contact, well-placed base hits, and spraying the ball all to fields have given way to exit velocity, launch angles, and home runs. Strikeouts aren't frowned on as much today. These things tend to lower the chances of long streaks.
In MLB history, there have been only 57 streaks of 30 games or more. Only six players have ever broken the 40-game mark. Of course, the record, which will never be approached again, is Joe DiMaggio's 56-game streak in 1941, 83 years ago. Wee Willie Wheeler, a 19th-century star, is second with 45, and Pete Rose's 44-game streak in 1978 is the next highest.
What players have hitting streaks of at least 30 games in this century?
- 38 - Jimmy Rollins, Philadelphia Phillies, 2005-06
- 35 - Luis Castillo, Florida Marlins, 2002
- 35 - Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, 2006
- 33 - Dan Uggla, Atlanta Braves, 2011
- 31 - Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals, 2018-19
- 30 - Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, 2003
- 30 - Willy Taveras, Houson Astros, 2006
- 30 - Moises Alou - New York Mets, 2007
- 30 - Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals, 2009
- 30 - Andre Either, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2011
- 30 - Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves, 2016
Only 11 players have streaks of 30 or more this century, and two did it over the parts of two seasons. It can be argued if Rollins and Merrifield had the harder task to pick up where they left off the previous season, or if was an advantage. Regardless, it is still an incredible feat.
It is truly an incredible feat when you consider that some of the greatest contact hitters ever, never had a streak of at least 30 games. Rod Carew, Wade Boggs, Tony Gwynn, and Ichiro Suzuki never did it. All-time great players like Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Lou Gehrig, and Frank Thomas never did it.
It is an incredible feat that seems to just be getting tougher. Volpe's streak is fantastic, and we marvel at it, but he still needs nine more just to make this list. It will be exciting for baseball if he does.