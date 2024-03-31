Longest losing streaks in MLB history
What are some of the longest losing skids in MLB history? Find out which team recorded the most consecutive losses
By Curt Bishop
Oftentimes, people want to talk about some of the greatest teams in MLB history and debate over which one is the best. However, certain teams have made dubious history for losses. This history is often a result of a team losing several games in a row.
But what are some of the longest losing skids in MLB history? Which team in the history of the game is known for the most consecutive losses?
Granted, it's been a long time since a team went on an extremely long losing skid. The last one was in August of 2021, accomplished by the Baltimore Orioles after a stray cat (pictured above), ran out onto the field at Yankee Stadium. Baltimore won that game but went on to lose their next 19.
Find out below which teams have made history for all the wrong reasons.
The longest losing streaks in MLB history
The team with the most consecutive losses in an MLB season was the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies. They were already off to a bad start. But on July 29, the skid began and lasted a whopping 23 games. The team finished the regular season with just 47 wins and 107 losses.
Second on the list are the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who began their season with 21 straight losses and didn't win their first game until April 29.
The 1906 Boston Americans, 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, and the A's again in 1943 are tied. Each team went on a 20-game losing skid. The 2021 Orioles came close to tying that mark, as mentioned above.
Tied with the 2021 Orioles on that list are the 2005 Kansas City Royals, 1975 Detroit Tigers, 1914 Cincinnati Reds, and 1906 Boston Beaneaters, each of whom lost 19 consecutive games during the regular season.
As you can see, there are actually plenty of teams that are in the history books for all the wrong reasons. They got lost in history, and rightfully so. Fans and historians tend to highlight the teams that are best known for winning. But if you look hard enough, you'll find some teams who have made some ugly history.