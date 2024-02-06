Longest winning streaks in MLB history
The longest winning streak in MLB history actually includes a tie game.
By Luke Norris
Arguably more than any other sport, baseball is the one in which any team can beat any other on any given day, which is what makes this list of the longest winning streaks in MLB history so impressive.
As for who holds the record for the longest winning streak in MLB history, that honor belongs to the 1916 New York Giants (now the San Francisco Giants). However, the mark comes with a bit of controversy attached.
The MLB record books say those Giants won 26 games in a row from September 7, 1916, to September 30, 1916 (there were a few doubleheaders in there). However, John McGraw's group needed 27 games to do so.
That's because New York won 12 in a row, then tied the second game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 18, and then won 14 in a row before finally losing to the Boston Braves.
If this were hockey, this would have been called a 27-game unbeaten streak. However, since MLB chose to replay games that ended in a tie instead of just accepting the outcome, it simply didn't count. The Giants and Pirates played another doubleheader the following day, with New York obviously taking both games, thus keeping the streak intact.
What's wild is that despite the 26-game winning streak, the Giants still only placed fourth in the National League standings at 86-66, finishing eight games back of the Brooklyn Robins.
As for the longest winning streak in American League history, the honor there goes to the franchise now known as the Cleveland Guardians, who won 22 straight in the summer of 2017 en route to a 102-60 season.
Longest winning streaks in MLB history
In addition to the marks set by the Giants and Cleveland, there have been five other winning streaks of 20 games or more throughout MLB history. Another two teams won 19 games in a row, while an additional five notched 18 consecutive victories.
Here's a quick look at the longest winning streaks in MLB history.
Rank
Team
Games
MLB Season
1
New York Giants
26
1916
2
Cleveland Guardians
22
2017
T3
Chicago White Stockings
21
1880
T3
Chicago Cubs
21
1935
T5
St. Louis Maroons
20
1884
T5
Providence Grays
20
1884
T5
Oakland Athletics
20
2002
T8
Chicago White Sox
19
1906
T8
New York Yankees
19
1947
T10
Chicago White Stockings
18
1885
T10
Boston Beaneaters
18
1891
T10
Baltimore Orioles
18
1894
T10
New York Giants
18
1904
T10
New York Yankees
18
1953
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.