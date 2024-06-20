A longshot Cubs-Astros trade to get an even better bat than Pete Alonso
The nearly the entirety of the year, rumors have swirled of the Chicago Cubs being the best landing spot for the New York Mets slugger, Pete Alonso. That was when the Mets were in a prime position to sell, but following quite the successful last two weeks, the Mets may hold onto Alonso after all.
That doesn't mean Chicago will go without making a huge move for an impact bat though. In fact, there's a very slight chance that the Astros could be wowed enough to trade their MVP candidate outfielder, Kyle Tucker.
It's not likely, due to his talent, his extra year of team control and the Astros' unwillingness to roll over and die, but if the Cubs throw together a huge offer, they have a chance to make a deal here.
A blockbuster Cubs-Astros trade that sends Kyle Tucker to the Windy City
Now, obviously this trade isn't the most likely deal to be proposed. It's actually incredibly difficult and complex to try to imagine. For it to happen, the Astros would have to fall out of the playoffs completely. As of now, Baseball Reference gives Houston a 17 percent chance to make the playoffs. That number would need to be near 0 percent for Houston to even consider moving Tucker.
But, let's say that happens. Let's say Houston struggles tremendously and they end up out of contention. It might be best for them to enter a full scale rebuild, something they haven't done in over a decade. Tucker would be a good place to kickstart that rebuild.
The Cubs would need to give the Astros an offer they can't turn down. They would need to be sending major league-ready prospects over to Houston, as the Astros probably intend on being back in the playoffs in a year or two. That's what this deal does, sending three of Chicago's top 10 prospects to the Astros for Kyle Tucker.
This deal is headlined by the Cubs number two prospect Owen Caissie, who's a complete gamechanger at the plate. He's slashing .279/.401/.456 in Triple-A this season and has 65 grade power (20-80 grade scale), per MLB Pipeline. His talent is truly special.
James Triantos, Chicago's fifth-ranked prospect, is also tremendous with the bat. He's slashing .313/.344/.471 in Double-A this season. His bat could translate up to the big leagues over the next few years and he could be an impact bat at second base, a position that doesn't typically produce too much offense.
Arias, Chicago's ninth-ranked prospect, is a reliever with an electric arm. He's likely not Chicago's real ninth-best prospect, as the list hasn't been updated since he was moved to the bullpen. Arias will likely drop a bit in the Cubs prospect rankings at the next update. Either way, he has true potential to develop into a backend reliever, if his command is there. His fastball is one of the best in Chicago's system.
If it seems like the Cubs are giving up a lot, it's because they are. Kyle Tucker is a special talent on a team that doesn't want to give him away. If there is a trade made for Tucker, it will need to be a massive one because every team in the league will have their name in the hat to get him.