Look: Celtics fans head for the exits embarrassingly early during Game 2 beatdown
Maybe the Boston Celtics got cocky. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by 25 points in Game 1 of their second round series. In fact, they'd won their last four playoff games by an average of 23 points.
On Thursday, they got humbled on their home floor. Cleveland ran away with Game 2, 118-94. TD Garden was stunned.
It was so bad that with five minutes remaining, streams of Celtics fans headed for the exits. Way to stand in and support your team, Bostonians.
Some Cavaliers fans in attendance got their money's worth watching Celtics fans leave early.
The Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They're as heavily favored to win the series as they were to win Game 2 (12.5 points to be exact). But they're not impervious. The players, coaches and fans got a harsh reminder of that on Thursday night.
Boston has had a contending team for several years now, entering the playoffs as the No. 1 or 2 seed three seasons running. They haven't reached the promised land though. Last year they lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The year before they fell to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Celtics fans may be a bit too quick to turn towards despair but watching your team get trounced at home doesn't produce rational emotions.
The series will now move to Cleveland. The Cavaliers haven't lost a game at home in the playoffs yet. They beat the Magic in seven games specifically because they took care of business at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
This was the second time this year Boston has lost Game 2 to a heavy underdog with road games ahead of them. They managed to turn things around against the Heat, winning three in a row. Miami was without their best player though. The Cavs have Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley putting in peak performances.
Game 3 in Cleveland should be fascinating.