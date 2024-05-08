Look: Is J.D. Martinez actually at fault for Willson Contreras injury?
The St. Louis Cardinals lost Willson Contreras to a fractured wrist on Tuesday after J.D. Martinez struck his arm with his swing.
It was a grimace-worthy moment as the sound of bat hitting bone was clear. Contreras was understandably distraught and had to leave the game.
After the injury, there was plenty of speculation about the role of coaching in Contreras' injury. According to John Denton of MLB.com, he had been instructed to set up closer to the plate to better catch and frame low strikes.
But there's a new theory as to how Martinez' bat made contact with Contreras: The batter was set up outside the batter's box.
J.D. Martinez was outside batter's box before hitting Willson Contreras
Batters must have both feet within the batter's box once the pitcher begins his motion. By having his back foot outside the box, Martinez was in technical violation of the rules.
He has a history with drawing catcher interference too, as Derrick Gould pointed out.
After that game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said William Contreras "didn’t get the memo that Martinez might have a longer backswing there."
However, overhead video of those calls showed Martinez setting up with his foot beyond the chalk line of the batter's box. So maybe he does have a long backswing, but he's also putting himself closer to the catcher than he should be.
Does that make him culpable in Contreras' injury?
Considering where both players were positioned, this feels like a perfect storm. Martinez was too far back. Contreras was too far forward. Everything came together in the worst possible way.
In the end, no one called out Martinez's deep set up and Contreras committed the most painful catcher interference you'll see.
The takeaway here might be that catchers should be on the lookout for where Martinez puts his cleat.