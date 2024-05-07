Look: Jamal Murray throws heat pack at ref during Nuggets Game 2 meltdown
What was more stunning: Watching the Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely rip the reigning champion Denver Nuggets to shreds or Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack at a ref and getting away without a shred of punishment?
After stealing a win on the road in Game 1, the Timberwolves proved that was no fluke by overwhelming the Nuggets with their stifling defense and explosive scoring. They led 61-35 and that's without Rudy Gobert on the court — he couldn't make it to Denver because of the birth of his first child on Monday.
Murray gave Gobert a preview of what he can expect raising a child in the second quarter when he threw that heat pack from the bench. If it wasn't at the ref, it was suspiciously in his direction.
Jamal Murray wasn't punished for throwing heat pack
NBA officials hand out technicals for the most innocuous infractions. Yet a player sitting on the bench threw something onto the court and it was met with shrugs. Make it make sense.
Even if they weren't able to identify Murray as the projectile hurler, the fact that nothing was done about it is wild.
Murray's frustration on Monday night was understandable even if his actions weren't. The Nuggets trailed by 26, their largest halftime deficit in a playoff game ever. The Timberwolves weren't so far off doubling Denver's output.
Two days after he was held scoreless in the first half of Game 1, Murray managed just two points. He was 1-of-10 from the floor.
None of that makes it okay to throw something at the court or a ref. It will be interesting to see if the NBA takes any action against Murray considering the video proof. He might not have been punished in the game but that doesn't mean he is in the clear.