Look: LeBron James returns to Cleveland for Cavaliers-Celtics Game 4
After a thrilling blowout win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly had a chance to pull off the upset against the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics.
Their momentum was short-lived as Boston came back with a blowout win of their own in Cleveland in Game 3, and now the Cavaliers will be without both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen in Game 4. It would've been tough for Cleveland to win three of the next four against a team like the Celtics even with their team fully healthy, but without Mitchell especially, it feels like the season is on life support at best.
The Cavaliers are in desperate need of a spark and fortunately enough, they got one with LeBron James in the building.
LeBron James takes his talents to Cleveland for Cavaliers-Celtics Game 4
Word got out less than an hour before Monday's 7:00 PM ET tip that LeBron was expected to be in Cleveland and here he is.
The Cleveland crowd made sure to give LeBron the welcome he deserves.
LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers made it to the NBA playoffs as well, but lost in five games to the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round. Now, with LeBron set to hit free agency, he curiously comes to Cleveland.
James could see this Cavaliers team as an intriguing one for him to consider. They'd have to make the money work, but with talents like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen aboard, that surely would be a fun team for LeBron to consider finishing off his career with.
In all likelihood, this is just James, a free agent to be, enjoying what should be a fun NBA playoff game in his hometown. His old haunts. It's the first time LeBron has attended a game since he attended Zydrunas Ilgauskas' jersey retirement ceremony in 2014.
Perhaps LeBron's return can spark the Cavs to an unlikely Game 4 win. It'll be quite the story if that's the case.