Look: Massive swarm of bees delays Dodgers-Diamondbacks
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks couldn't get started on Tuesday because a swarm of bees made a home behind home plate.
Every year, baseball reminds us that no, we have not seen everything.
The start of Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed by a swarm of bees, which made their home on the net behind home plate at Chase Field.
The images are incredible.
Bee delay updates from Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Start time revealed
Aside from all the bee jokes we got one official update from the Diamondbacks confirming the delay. No one has been able to provide a sense of how long the game might be delayed.
This is a safety issue because any foul balls that hit the net could disturb the bees. It's hard to imagine the game will go on with the bees still there and removing them could take quite awhile.
Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to take the mound for the Diamondbacks with Landon Knack toeing the rubber for the Dodgers.
Los Angeles won the first game of the series on Monday, 8-4. The Dodgers have won seven of their last eight games.
Things aren't going as well for the D-Backs. They have lost eight of their last 12 games, including series losses to the Cardinals and Mariners on a recent road trip.
Assuming Tuesday's game gets underway at some point, the series is supposed to end on Wednesday before the Padres come to town for a series beginning on Friday. The open Thursday date could be used if a cancellation is necessary.
UPDATE: The Diamondbacks brought in a professional beekeeper to deal with the swarm. And now we have a restart time!
First pitch is now scheduled for 8:35 p.m. PT while the Diamondbacks scratched Jordan Montgomery, instead putting Brandon Hughes on the mound.
They even had the beekeeper throw out the first pitch!