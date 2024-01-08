Look: Roof at NRG Stadium leaking ahead of CFP Championship Game
Are the college football gods crying?
NRG Stadium was weeping ahead of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies.
No, not the people inside. They were filled with excitement for an epic end to the CFB season. The roof, on the other hand, was full of water that fell through onto the field.
Weather in Houston Monday was not ideal with thunderstorms bringing rain to the permanent home of the Houston Texans and championship venue for Washington and Michigan. In fact, there's a tornado watch for the evening and a contingent of the Ravens organization, including head coach John Harbaugh, was delayed en route to the game.
Look: Rain leaked through closed roof at NRG Stadium ahead of CFB title game
That feels like an omen. For who? That's the big question.
The Huskies are from the Pacific Northwest. They know rain in Seattle, so maybe a bit of indoor sprinkling will just make them feel at home?
According to Mark Norris of NPR, the leak is near the Michigan end zone on the south end of NRG Stadium.
It shouldn't realistically impact the game but you never know. Either way, the Wolverines can add the weather to the list of those rooting against them.
There's something about CFP title games hosted at indoor stadiums and the weather still having its way. Last year's title between Georgia and TCU featured a drizzle being blown into SoFi Stadium by the wind.
With an hour to go until game time, some on CFB Twitter had some fun with it.
Michigan and Washington are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET with the national championship on the line. The Wolverines took down Alabama in their CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl. The Huskies saw off Texas in the Sugar Bowl to get to Houston.
No matter what, college football will see a first time FBS national champion head coach on Monday night. Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Kalen DeBoer of Washington are both coaching in their first national title game at this level. DeBoer, however, won titles with Sioux Falls in NAIA.