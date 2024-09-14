Looking at you, Texas: Has a team ever joined a conference and won in its first year?
As the Texas Longhorns take their first steps into SEC football, there’s an undeniable sense of optimism in Austin.
With a powerhouse team, led by the experienced quarterback Quinn Ewers, and head coach Steve Sarkisian at the helm, Texas is poised to make a serious run at the SEC title in its inaugural season.
Many skeptics might point to Texas' mixed history over the last decade, but this year feels different. The Longhorns have the depth, talent, and schedule to challenge the SEC’s traditional powerhouses.
Has a college football team team ever joined a conference and won in its first year?
Winning a conference in your first year isn’t unprecedented, and Texas isn’t the first team to walk this path.
Virginia Tech’s 2004 move to the ACC provides a prime example. Much like Texas, they entered their new conference with skepticism surrounding them. Yet, under Coach Frank Beamer, the Hokies shocked everyone by winning the ACC Championship. A 10-3 season, including an 8-game winning streak to close the regular season, capped their remarkable year.
Marshall University also achieved a stunning feat in 1997 when it rejoined the Mid-American Conference (MAC). With players like Randy Moss and Chad Pennington, the Thundering Herd captured the conference title in their first season back at the Division I-A level.
A new era for Texas football
Moving to the SEC is a massive shift for Texas, but it's a conference they seem ready for. They come into this season with a roster stacked with talent, including one of the best offensive lines in college football and a defense capable of matching up with any team in the nation. For Texas, it's not just about proving they belong in the SEC, but proving they can dominate it.
In Quinn Ewers, Texas has an experienced leader under center. Ewers, one of the top quarterbacks in the country, is well-protected by a robust offensive line anchored by one of the nation's best left tackles. On the other side of the ball, their defense is solid, boasting enough firepower to make them a legitimate contender in the toughest conference in college football.
One key factor working in Texas’ favor this year is their schedule. Unlike other SEC teams that have to face perennial powerhouses like Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU regularly, the Longhorns have a more favorable path. Their toughest opponent, Georgia, will face them in Austin, a significant advantage. While Georgia poses a serious challenge, a victory over the reigning champions could catapult Texas to a conference championship berth.
The stakes for the SEC
Texas’ arrival is both an opportunity and a threat for the SEC. Historically, newcomers have struggled in their first seasons. Arkansas and South Carolina experienced losing seasons when they joined the SEC in 1992. Missouri fared no better in 2012, posting a 5-7 record in their first year. However, Texas A&M defied expectations, finishing 11-2 in their debut season, falling short of the conference championship.
Texas is looking to do more than just make noise—they aim to win it all. The Longhorns have a team capable of achieving what few others have. A first-year SEC championship would not only rewrite Texas football history but would also serve as a seismic shift in the balance of power in the SEC.
What it means for the Longhorns’ future
Texas winning the SEC title in their first season would mark one of the most significant moments in college football history. It would immediately vault the Longhorns into the upper echelon of college football programs, solidifying their return to national prominence. For Coach Sarkisian, it would be the crowning achievement of his coaching career, validating his rebuild of the Texas program over the past few seasons.
But perhaps more than anything, it would send a message to the rest of the SEC: Texas is here to stay. The Longhorns are no longer the team living in mediocrity in the Big 12. They are a legitimate powerhouse, capable of contending with the very best in college football.