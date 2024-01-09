3 remaining free agents the the Dodgers should sign, 2 to avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason already, but it would not be surprising to see them make more free agency additions.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the best offseasons in recent memory, landing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez. The Dodgers won 100 games this past season without those four players, making it just downright frightening to imagine how good they can be with those stars playing major roles.
Perhaps the most frightening part of all of this is that the Dodgers are not done making moves. They're as all-in as can be for the 2024 season, and will continue to do whatever they can to win right now. With them showing that they can defer money even on a one-year deal, it's hard to count really anyone out of the Dodgers range.
With that in mind, here are three players the team should pursue and two others the Dodgers would be better off avoiding.
5) The Dodgers should continue to dominate the offseason by signing Josh Hader
There were whispers surrounding the Dodgers possibly signing Josh Hader after they agreed to terms with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and after the Teoscar Hernandez signing, that's arguably the move that makes the most sense for them to make.
Money might've seemed like an obstacle in potential Hader to Los Angeles discussions, but with the Dodgers finding ways to pay everybody, it's likely that they'd figure out a way to get Hader to come along too if he's willing to.
By signing Hader, the Dodgers would be adding arguably the best closer in the league to one of the best bullpens in the National League. Hader closing with Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Caleb Ferguson setting up would make their bullpen downright scary.
It's probably a pipe dream, but so was signing Hernandez. It's impossible to count the Dodgers out of anything, especially when the bullpen is probably the area they can improve the most.