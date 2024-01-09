3 remaining free agents the the Dodgers should sign, 2 to avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason already, but it would not be surprising to see them make more free agency additions.
4) The Dodgers need to avoid Blake Snell at all costs
The idea of signing Blake Snell is an intriguing one for this Dodgers team that seems to be signing every star free agent. He's the best pitcher available, and is coming off a dominant season in which he took home his second Cy Young. Claiming that the Dodgers should avoid a pitcher who just won the Cy Young Award might be a hot take, but Blake Snell's inconsistency has to be carefully looked at.
There's no denying that Snell was unbelievable in 2023. He had a 1.20 ERA in his final 23 starts of the season, and was dominant in his starts against the Dodgers as well. Even with his dominant numbers, Snell was far from perfect. His 99 walks led the league. He only completed more than six innings three times thanks to very high pitch counts.
Snell even at his best puts a large strain on the bullpen as they're going to have to eat at least three innings when he's on his game. When he's off, he labors just to even get through five. While he might've led the league in ERA, he was tied for 24th in innings pitched. If he isn't putting up another 2.25 ERA season, he'll likely be nowhere near the top 25 in innings. That's an issue considering the fact that he's looking for a hefty payday.
In addition to his inconsistency when on the mound, Snell has had trouble staying healthy. Only two of his eight seasons have seen him make 30+ starts. Only two of his eight years have seen him throw more than 130 innings. With so many question marks already in the rotation, the Dodgers shouldn't be adding another one.
Let another team make the mistake of overpaying Snell coming off his Cy Young win. In the seasons between his Cy Young's he had a 3.85 ERA. Not bad, but certainly nothing special. He has the elite ceiling, but if he's not winning a Cy Young, you have no idea what you're going to get out of him. The Dodgers would be better off spending that money another way.