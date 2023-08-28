Fansided

Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 full 82-game schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers have a reworked roster and championship aspirations. But they'll need to prove themselves in the regular season first.

By Ian Levy

May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to
May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The Los Angeles Lakers had an extremely busy offseason, re-signing key free agents like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura while adding some serious depth with Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

Many of their key pieces are the same, but they were one of the best teams in the NBA down the stretch and will be looking for avoid the early-season struggles that put them in such a deep hole last season.

While the Lakers look the part of a contender on paper, there are no shortage of tough tests waiting for them in the Western Conference — including the defending champion Denver Nuggets, the new-look Phoenix Suns, the ascendant Sacramento Kings, the reloaded Golden State Warriors and more. In fact, by one projection system based on a proprietary stat called Vegas-informed Estimate of Team Strength, the Lakers enter this season with the fourth-toughest schedule.

A big factor here is playing in the Pacific Division where the Lakers will have to play the Warriors, Clippers, Suns and Kings — all of whom are reasonable championship contenders — four times each. The NBA calendar dashboard from Positive Residual also shows that they have 12 games in their 82-game schedule where they will be at a rest disadvantage (opponent will be coming off more days of rest than the Lakers). The Orlando Magic are the only team with more games of rest disadvantage.

On paper, the toughest stretch of the schedule may be from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 — a stretch of 16 games with 12 coming on the road, and which includes games against the Cavs, 76ers, Thunder (twice), Mavs, Knicks, Pelicans and a Christmas Day matchup against the Celtics.

Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 full 82-game schedule:

  1. Tue, Oct. 24, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. — @Denver Nuggets
  2. Thu, Oct. 26, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — Phoenix Suns
  3. Sun, Oct. 29, 2023 — 9:00 p.m. — @Sacramento Kings
  4. Mon, Oct. 30, 2023 — 10:30 p.m. — Orlando Magic
  5. Wed, Nov. 1, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — Los Angeles Clippers
  6. Sat, Nov. 4, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. — @Orlando Magic
  7. Mon, Nov. 6, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. — @Miami Heat
  8. Wed, Nov. 8, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. — @Houston Rockets
  9. Fri, Nov. 10, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — @Phoenix Suns
  10. Sun, Nov. 12, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — Portland Trail Blazers
  11. Tue, Nov. 14, 2023 — 10:30 p.m. — Memphis Grizzlies
  12. Wed, Nov. 15, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — Sacramento Kings
  13. Fri, Nov. 17, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — @Portland Trail Blazers
  14. Sun, Nov. 19, 2023 — 9:30 p.m. — Houston Rockets
  15. Tue, Nov. 21, 2023 — 10:00 p.m. — Utah Jazz
  16. Wed, Nov. 22, 2023 — 10:30 p.m. — Dallas Mavericks
  17. Sat, Nov. 25, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. — @Cleveland Cavaliers
  18. Mon, Nov. 27, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. — @Philadelphia 76ers
  19. Wed, Nov. 29, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. — @Detroit Pistons
  20. Thu, Nov. 30, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. — @Oklahoma City Thunder
  21. Sat, Dec. 2, 2023 — 10:30 p.m. — Houston Rockets
  22. Tue, Dec. 12, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. — @Dallas Mavericks
  23. Wed, Dec. 13, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. — @San Antonio Spurs
  24. Fri, Dec. 15, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. — @San Antonio Spurs
  25. Mon, Dec. 18, 2023 — 10:30 p.m. — New York Knicks
  26. Wed, Dec. 20, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. — @Chicago Bulls
  27. Thu, Dec. 21, 2023 — 9:00 p.m. — @Minnesota Timberwolves
  28. Sat, Dec. 23, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. — @Oklahoma City Thunder
  29. Mon, Dec. 25, 2023 — 5:00 p.m. — Boston Celtics
  30. Thu, Dec. 28, 2023 — 10:30 p.m. — Charlotte Hornets
  31. Sat, Dec. 30, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. — @Minnesota Timberwolves
  32. Sun, Dec. 31, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. — @New Orleans Pelicans
  33. Wed, Jan. 3, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Miami Heat
  34. Fri, Jan. 5, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Memphis Grizzlies
  35. Sun, Jan. 7, 2024 — 9:30 p.m. — Los Angeles Clippers
  36. Tue, Jan. 9, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Toronto Raptors
  37. Thu, Jan. 11, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Phoenix Suns
  38. Sat, Jan. 13, 2024 — 9:30 p.m. — @Utah Jazz
  39. Mon, Jan. 15, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City Thunder
  40. Wed, Jan. 17, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Dallas Mavericks
  41. Fri, Jan. 19, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Brooklyn Nets
  42. Sun, Jan. 21, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Portland Trail Blazers
  43. Tue, Jan. 23, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — @Los Angeles Clippers
  44. Thu, Jan. 25, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Chicago Bulls
  45. Sat, Jan. 27, 2024 — 8:30 p.m. — @Golden State Warriors
  46. Mon, Jan. 29, 2024 — 8:00 p.m. — @Houston Rockets
  47. Tue, Jan. 30, 2024 — 7:30 p.m. — @Atlanta Hawks
  48. Thu, Feb. 1, 2024 — 7:30 p.m. — @Boston Celtics
  49. Sat, Feb. 3, 2024 — 8:30 p.m. — @New York Knicks
  50. Mon, Feb. 5, 2024 — 7:00 p.m. — @Charlotte Hornets
  51. Thu, Feb. 8, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Denver Nuggets
  52. Fri, Feb. 9, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — New Orleans Pelicans
  53. Tue, Feb. 13, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Detroit Pistons
  54. Wed, Feb. 14, 2024 — 9:00 p.m. — @Utah Jazz
  55. Thu, Feb. 22, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — @Golden State Warriors
  56. Fri, Feb. 23, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — San Antonio Spurs
  57. Sun, Feb. 25, 2024 — 3:30 p.m. — @Phoenix Suns
  58. Wed, Feb. 28, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — @Los Angeles Clippers
  59. Thu, Feb. 29, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Washington Wizards
  60. Sat, Mar. 2, 2024 — 8:30 p.m. — Denver Nuggets
  61. Mon, Mar. 4, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City Thunder
  62. Wed, Mar. 6, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Sacramento Kings
  63. Fri, Mar. 8, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Milwaukee Bucks
  64. Sun, Mar. 10, 2024 — 9:30 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves
  65. Wed, Mar. 13, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — @Sacramento Kings
  66. Sat, Mar. 16, 2024 — 8:30 p.m. — Golden State Warriors
  67. Mon, Mar. 18, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Atlanta Hawks
  68. Fri, Mar. 22, 2024 — 10:30 p.m. — Philadelphia 76ers
  69. Sun, Mar. 24, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Indiana Pacers
  70. Tue, Mar. 26, 2024 — 7:30 p.m. — @Milwaukee Bucks
  71. Wed, Mar. 27, 2024 — 8:00 p.m. — @Memphis Grizzlies
  72. Fri, Mar. 29, 2024 — 7:00 p.m. — @Indiana Pacers
  73. Sun, Mar. 31, 2024 — 6:00 p.m. — @Brooklyn Nets
  74. Tue, Apr. 2, 2024 — 7:00 p.m. — @Toronto Raptors
  75. Wed, Apr. 3, 2024 — 7:00 p.m. — @Washington Wizards
  76. Sat, Apr. 6, 2024 — 3:30 p.m. — Cleveland Cavaliers
  77. Sun, Apr. 7, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves
  78. Tue, Apr. 9, 2024 — 10:00 p.m. — Golden State Warriors
  79. Tue, Apr. 12, 2024 — 8:00 p.m. — @Memphis Grizzlies
  80. Thu, Apr. 14, 2024 — 3:30 p.m. — @New Orleans Pelicans

The remaining two games on the Lakers' schedule will be determined based on the results of the inaugural In-Season Tournament which begins in November.

Subscribe. The Whiteboard Subscribe CTA. The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily NBA email newsletter. dark

Home/Los Angeles Lakers