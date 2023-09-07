Los Angeles Lakers updated rotation and starting lineup after Christian Wood signing
The Lakers may have come away with an enormous steal, signing Christian Wood to a two-year deal. How does he fit into their rotation?
The Los Angeles Lakers seemed destined for another lost season in the 2022-23 campaign before a strong finish and an outstanding run to the Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles fell short, but have reloaded and appear to be legitimate NBA Finals contenders as the regular season nears.
While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two of the game's best players, the Lakers lacked quality depth surrounding those stars. Players like D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura were added midseason to help, but it wasn't enough. They've continued adding to their depth this offseason by bringing in players like Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince, and now the Lakers have added another depth piece in the form of Christian Wood.
The Christian Wood deal could wind up being one of the steals of free agency with Los Angeles bringing him in on a minimum contract. While the Lakers plan on bringing Wood off the bench, he'll play a key role in what the Lakers hope will be a championship season.
Lakers Roster: Projected starting lineup after Christian Wood signing
PG: D'Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: LeBron James
PF: Rui Hachimura
C: Anthony Davis
With reports suggesting that Rui Hachimura will be the starter over Christian Wood, the Lakers starting five appears to be set in stone. Gabe Vincent projects as the lead guard off the bench, but prior to the Wood signing, the Lakers had lacked a set backup big.
Wood figures to see minutes at the power forward position alongside Anthony Davis, but he'll also play a lot of center with Davis either on the bench or potentially injured. Adding another big lessens the need for LeBron James to play heavy minutes at the 5, and adding a shooter like Wood should help the Lakers keep the floor spread regardless of who is in the game.
Adding a player like Christian Wood probably doesn't move the needle too much, but it certainly gets them closer if not past the likes of Denver and Phoenix who are expected to be the class of a top-heavy Western Conference.
Prior to the Wood signing, all the Lakers had in terms of backup bigs was an unproven Jaxson Hayes and 6-foot-9 Jarred Vanderbilt. Wood gives them a major boost in that regard, and if/when Anthony Davis does miss time, he gives the Lakers a legitimate starting center to replace him. So this might not be a ceiling mover, but it certainly impacts the floor.