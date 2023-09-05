Los Angeles Sparks: Recapping their six-game winning streak
The Los Angeles Sparks are peaking at the right time, riding a six-game winning streak that will hopefully carry them into the postseason.
By Nick Andre
The Los Angeles Sparks are peaking at the right time. As the WNBA Playoffs approach, the team had a six-game winning streak to keep their postseason hopes alive. The race continues to be tight and Los Angeles is competing against the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final spot. However, with their late-season turnaround, they have a very high chance of securing a playoff berth.
This team has had their ups and downs through the course of the season. Players in and out of the lineup due to injuries pushed the team back from finding their footing as a unit. Important pieces like Layshia Clarendon, Lexie Brown, and a few others have missed time due to injuries and illness.
Aug. 4 was when the Sparks lost their 18th game of the season in a nail-biter against the Washington Mystics. Poor execution down the stretch was what prevented them from getting a win on the road. The Mystics played without key players like Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, and Kristi Toliver who were out due to injury.
Los Angeles Sparks: How the six-game win-streak started
Luckily, the Sparks got their revenge two days later. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the team hung their hat on the defensive end and got key stops down the stretch. Also, the team was great on offense with players moving without the ball and anticipating passes for perimeter shots. Led by contributions from Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada, Karlie Samuelson, and a few others, the Sparks were able to overcome a double-digit deficit to come out on top.
The Sparks win over the Mystics showed resilience. They were able to come together as a unit and continue to follow their game plan to come out on top. It was also a confidence booster for the team moving forward. With only a month left in the season, the playoff race continued to tighten up and the Sparks stood near the bottom of the list. How were they going to keep their hopes alive? By continuing to win games.
The momentum from Washington DC turned into a six-game winning streak for the Los Angeles Sparks. As a unit, they shot 47 percent from the floor and continued to thrive on the defensive end. During their winning streak, the leadership of Nneka Ogwumike was on full display. She showed why she was one of the top players in the WNBA. Not only was Ogwumike thriving on the offensive end, but she also continued to be the defensive anchor with her communication on both ends as well as her rebounding and screening.
Jordin Canada was also another standout during the Sparks’ winning streak. Every game she shows why she’s a candidate for the Most Improved Player Award. Canada is known for being one of the best guard defenders in the WNBA. She continues to wreak havoc on that end and force turnovers. However, Canada is scoring with confidence. She’s stepping into her shots in rhythm while continuing to attack the basket and absorb contact. During their winning streak, Canada averaged 15.2 points per game on 41 percent shooting.
A standout performance for the Sparks was their road win against the defending champion, Las Vegas Aces. Playing against a team who was undefeated at home was the ultimate test for this team. With that being said, they accepted the challenge by getting out to a double-digit lead early in the contest.
The Sparks had full control of the contest. They were well rested after a week off while the Aces were coming off two games against the New York Liberty. The well-rested team came out on top. The Sparks continued to follow their game plan and handed the Aces their first regular season home loss of the year.
That momentum continued over into a Friday night showdown against the Atlanta Dream. Less than two weeks prior, the Sparks got a big win against this team at home due to a dominant second half. The same would take place at Gateway Center. While the Dream held a 13-point advantage at halftime, the Sparks once again were faced with adversity and had to climb their way back into the game.
The fourth quarter is where the magic happened once again. The ball movement was spectacular and players did a great job moving and cutting. Playing in a lineup next to Canada and Clarendon means they’ll find open players who are moving. Nneka Ogwumike led the team with eight points in the fourth as she continued to establish herself inside for high-percentage shots. In the end, she finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sparks to their sixth straight win.
Despite losing their last three games, the Sparks are back in the hunt for a playoff spot. However, their three-game slide has them in the ninth spot behind the Sky. With four games remaining, there’s still a chance the Sparks can make their first playoff appearance since 2020.