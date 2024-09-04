Louisiana's governor has a terrible idea for Brian Kelly to fix LSU football
By Austen Bundy
No. 18 LSU's Brian Kelly has had a rough opening week to the 2024 college football season.
First, losing to USC in Las Vegas in what was a winnable game for the Tigers and then getting roasted in the media for his post-game antics and frustration.
Now, on top of it all, the governor of Louisiana wants to offer his insight into how to reclaim Death Valley's good juju.
Gov. Jeff Landry is lobbying LSU to bring back its live tiger to the sidelines at home games, a tradition that dates back to 1936 but was ended in 2016 due to animal rights complaints.
Mike the Tiger (aka Mike VII) became LSU's live mascot in 2017 and has never attended a football game. Previous tigers were placed in a special trailer (willingly) and paraded through campus on gamedays, resting on the sidelines in Death Valley.
“LSU will not bring Mike VII to the Nicholls game and is not in discussions to bring Mike to any games this season,” LSU veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner said in a statement to the Louisiana Illuminator on Tuesday.
But is Mike the Tiger good luck?
In the 80 years LSU had a live tiger on its sidelines, the program won three national championships, 10 SEC championships and 26 bowl games. An impressive record but hardly on account of Mike's presence.
Since Mike's retirement from football in 2017, LSU has won a national championship, an SEC championship and five bowl games. No Mike? No problem.
Gov. Landry's inappropriate petition appears to be a political favor levied at the behest of a major LSU donor, according to state Rep. Wayne McMahen who speculated as such to the Illuminator.
Bringing Mike the Tiger back to Death Valley won't win football games. If anything, it'll create more distractions for the players and coaches who already have to deal with enough outside noise as is.
Not to mention it would incur the wrath of protesters, especially if the animal is coerced into attending games. It's best to heed the wise words of a classic children's rhyme: "Catch a tiger by the toe, if he hollers let him go."