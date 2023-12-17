3 teams that will come to regret not signing Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
These three teams will come to regret not signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who just re-signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a surprise run to the World Series this past season with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. playing a key role. Gurriel slashed .261/.309/.463 with 24 home runs and 82 RBI in 145 games played for Arizona. Gurriel continued his solid play into the postseason and wound up being a player Arizona just couldn't get rid of.
The Diamondbacks re-signed their left fielder on a three-year deal worth $42 million according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes an opt-out after the second season and a club option after the fourth, keeping the 30-year-old in the desert for at least two more years and for up to as many as four.
The Diamondbacks getting Gurriel, arguably the best left fielder on the market, for just $14 million annually is quite the bargain. The Diamondbacks continue to have an excellent offseason, re-signing Gurriel after signing Eduardo Rodriguez and trading for Eugenio Suarez.
While this is good news for Arizona, there are teams that will come to regret passing on what appears to be a team-friendly deal.
3) The San Diego Padres could've found their Juan Soto replacement by signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
The San Diego Padres had their Juan Soto replacement right here. No, Gurriel isn't close to the hitter Soto is, obviously, but Gurriel being arguably the best left fielder available was San Diego's best chance of actually replacing Soto with someone competent. Gurriel might not be Soto, but he can at least provide some power as he's hit 20+ home runs in three of the last four full seasons (excluding 2020).
After trading Soto and Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees, the Padres need to add a pair of outfielders this offseason. Gurriel really felt like a great place to start with him being a proven hitter who they could also have stolen from their division rivals.
What makes this frustrating for Padres fans is the fact that they were reportedly in on Jung Hoo Lee, the outfielder who signed a six-year nine-figure deal with the Giants. It's unknown what their offer for Lee was, but the fact that San Diego was in on him and couldn't land Gurriel who signed for roughly $70 million cheaper is really unfortunate.
There are other options for the Padres to consider, but with this class being as weak as it is, Gurriel was an option they let slip away.