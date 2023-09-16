LSU beatdown puts Mississippi State fans deep in their feelings
By Scott Rogust
The Mississippi State Bulldogs had a great start to their 2023 season. They beat Southeastern Louisiana 48-7 in Week 1, then defeated the Arizona Wildcats 31-24 last weekend in overtime, bringing them to a 2-0 start. Their next opponent was the LSU Tigers, who were 1-1 on the year. They lost 45-24 to the Florida State Seminoles but rebounded with a 72-10 win over the Grambling Tigers.
Mississippi State looked to continue their undefeated season while sending the LSU Tigers down the AP Top 25 rankings with their second loss of the year. Well, that didn't happen.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs lost 41-14 to the Tigers in a beatdown. For visual proof of how the game went for Mississippi State, take a look at LSU running back Kaleb Jackson hitting the truck stick on safety Isaac Smith.
Yeah, it was that kind of day for Mississippi State. Let's see how some fans reacted on the message boards.
Mississippi State fans were down bad after crushing loss to LSU
The numbers don't do any favors for the Bulldogs. On offense, they were only able to put up 207 yards. Quarterback Will Rogers contributed 103 of those yards, and completed just 11-of-28 throws, earning a QBR of just 4.7.
Then, there was LSU's offense, which put up 530 yards total on Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for a majority of that yardage. In the passing game, Daniels completed 30-of-34 throws for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Then there was Daniels in the running game, picking up 64 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 carries.
The Bulldogs will look to get back into the win column next week, but their opponent will give them a fight. That team is the South Carolina Gamecocks, who pushed the Georgia Bulldogs to the limit on Saturday.