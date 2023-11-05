LSU fans convinced Dallas Turner got away with targeting on Jayden Daniels
Did Alabama's Dallas Turner get away with targeting on Jayden Daniels? The LSU quarterback was knocked out of the game but the Crimson Tide defender stayed in.
Targeting is one of the most controversial aspects of college football with questionable ejections occuring every weekend.
So it's curious when a player hits a quarterback on the helmet and he doesn't get flagged for targeting.
LSU fans though Alabama's Dallas Turner should have faced a targeting flag for this hit, which knocked Jayden Daniels out of the game.
Many, many an incidental helmet-to-helmet hit has resulted in an ejection. If the targeting rule is going to exist and be applied aggressively around the country, it probably should have been applied there, especially as Turner drove the quarterback into the ground.
The refs did throw a flag for roughing the passer, but no targeting replay was enacted.
Daniels ultimately left the game in concussion protocol. Considering how well he had been playing up to that point, the play was a huge momentum swing in favor of Alabama. The LSU quarterback was 15-of-25 with 219 yards and two touchdowns with an interception through the air. On the ground he had 162 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Questions can also be asked about why Daniels was allowed to go back in the game briefly after the hit.
Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels and struggled to keep the LSU offense moving with a mounting deficit.
Both Daniels and Alabama's Jalen Milroe were electric on the night. Milroe was 15-of-23 for 219 yards through the air with 155 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.