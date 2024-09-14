LSU fans ready to donate to pay Brian Kelly’s buyout after South Carolina start
By John Buhler
We're not just getting started anymore... Perhaps he is done winning yet? This was supposed to be Brian Kelly's pop year now in his third season leading LSU. Through 2.5 games on the season, LSU is 1-1 with a neutral-site loss to USC, and is trailing the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-16 at halftime. This was a team that was a serious College Football Playoff contender in the SEC entering the year.
The offense has stagnated, although I still like Garrett Nussmeier's upside at quarterback. The big problem with LSU is Blake Baker's defense is not taking. It gave up one big play after another vs. USC in Las Vegas. Now it cannot stop a nosebleed vs. a South Carolina team that is truly playing with house money. The Shane Beamer soundbites are going to be the stuff you will want to have on mute.
All the while, expect for Kelly to scream himself beyond Tom Coughlin purple. The man is about to scream himself tarmac black, as in could he get tarmac-ed in the South Carolina state capital's airport? He hasn't been this mad since Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh had to valet park cars at a Central Michigan Christmas party, or at least since DeShone Kizer threw it 40 times in a hurricane.
I haven't seen an LSU meltdown on social media since the end of the Ed Orgeron era in Baton Rouge.
Expect for a legion of Louisianans to throw vats of last week's gumbo on Kelly if he makes it back!
Oh, neaux!: Brian Kelly is looking like fraud Brandon Staley coaching LSU
While we may have slept on South Carolina a bit entering this college football season, we gave way too much benefit of the doubt to LSU. This was a team that had to replace both coordinators, its two star wide receivers and its Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Kelly can recruit, and does a pretty good job of it, all things considered. I don't understand why the adjustment period is taking so long...
For a guy who has made a living being a high-end college football coach for multiple decades, I wonder if Kelly is the right guy to lead LSU back to the promised land. We know that his teams get better as the season progresses, but the Bayou Bengals are really struggling in the early part of seasons under his watch. "Wake me up when September ends" - Brian Kelly - Billie Joe Armstrong.
Ultimately, there are no easy games in SEC play. Just because we all thought South Carolina got lucky vs. Kentucky doesn't mean LSU should have taken the Gamecocks likely. If they win this game, they might be ranked. Should LSU lose, well, the Tigers have virtually no shot at making the College Football Playoff now. They have to win out, get lucky and hope their soft schedule gets more difficult.
For now, LSU football fans have every reason to be furious at Kelly for how rough of a start it's been.