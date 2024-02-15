LSU RB arrested for attempted second-degree murder, 3 total felony charges
- LSU running back Trey Smith is in custody
- Charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 9 in Louisiana
- Smith has been suspended indefinitely
LSU running back Trey Holly is facing three felony charges including attempted murder stemming from a shooting on Feb. 9 in Holly's hometown of Farmerville, LA.
Holly turned himself in to the Union Parish Sherrif's office on Thursday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He is being held on $512,000 bond.
One of three people suspected in connection to the shooting, Holly has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
LSU statement on Trey Holly's arrest
LSU gave an official statement to NOLA.com:
"We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”
Why was LSU running back Trey Holly arrested?
The Farmerville Police Department says on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 p.m. there was a shooting at the Union Villa Apartments. A woman was shot three times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A man was also shot in his leg.
An investigation conducted by Union Parish Sheriff's Office determined that "three shooters fired multiple rounds," per NOLA.com. Holly is suspected of being one of those shooters.
The whole incident allegedly stemmed from "earlier altercations at an apartment complex."
Who is Trey Holly?
Holly was a high school football phenom in Louisiana, rushing for a record 10,523 yards in five years (he played varsity football in eighth grade). He was the Louisiana 3A Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.
He joined LSU in the class of 2023 as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Holly played three games as a college football freshman, taking a redshirt. In total, he had 11 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. He was the SEC Freshman of the Week with six carries for 91 yards including a 67-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the 62-0 blowout.