History of LSU vs Florida State

LSU vs Florida State matchup history: Records, meetings, streaks
LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles have rich histories. How do they fare against each other historically?
The Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers both have rich NCAA football histories. 7 National Championships between them and 34 conference titles. They've produced 652 NFL draft picks (95 first-round selections). They have each had three Heisman winners (4 quarterbacks and 2 running backs). The two schools have combined for 1,406 total wins and 59 Bowl victories. With the two teams set to square off on Sunday, September 3rd, we take a look at how the two teams fared head-to-head historically.
History of the LSU vs FSU matchup
LSU and FSU faced each other for the first time in the 1968 Peach Bowl. LSU was 7-3 and Florida State was 8-2. LSU went on to win the game 31-27.
They wouldn't play each other again for 11 years, but played against each other every year from 1979 to 1983, with Florida State winning 4 of the 5 matchups. Their matchup in 2022 was after a 30-year hiatus, and Florida State narrowly pulled off a 24-23 victory.
LSU vs FSU matchup records
Overall, Florida State is 8-2 against the Tigers. This is despite playing only one game in Florida (8 games were played in Louisiana and 1 was played in Georgia). That one home game for the Seminoles resulted in the largest margin of victory between the two teams, with Florida State winning 42-3. The average score of their matchups is 30-21.7, advantage Florida State.
Florida State rides a 5-game winning streak versus LSU heading into the 2023 game. Florida State has been nationally ranked 8 times in the top 25 when they have faced off, while LSU has been nationally ranked just 4 times. Sunday's matchup will be the first time that both teams have been ranked in the top 10 when they played each other (LSU is ranked 5th nationally while Florida State is ranked 8th). This also marks the first time that their matchup will be the first game of the season for both teams.
The spread on the game has LSU as 1.5-point favorites, despite the drubbing they took the last time they were in Tallahassee. The over/under is 56. The handicappers expect this one to be close, but despite last year's barn burner, history says otherwise. Will LSU break Florida State's winning streak or the next time these teams meet, will we be talking about how the Seminoles have won six in a row? Coverage begins at 7:30 pm EST on ESPN.