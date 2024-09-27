This postseason bound player can make history, keep Shohei Ohtani from achievement
By Austin Owens
Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of Major League Baseball as of late and rightfully so. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has done something that no one else in MLB history has ever accomplished, hitting 50 homeruns and stealing 50 bases in the same season.
Ohtani's 53 homeruns and 126 RBIs are good enough for first in all of the National League in those categories. Now if he could lead the NL batting average before season's end, Ohtani could capture a Triple Crown in his first season with the Dodgers. Ohtani is currently hitting .305 but a division rival remains an obstacle even Ohtani will have a tough time overcoming.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Luis Arraez chasing history of his own
While most of the attention remains on Shohei Ohtani, Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres is looking to make history of his own. Arraez currently leads the National League with a batting average of .312. Should he remain at the top of this list, this would be the third consecutive year Arraez has won a batting title, all with three separate teams.
Arraez led the American League in batting average when he was with the Minnesota Twins back in 2022 with a .316 clip and put together an even more impressive campaign a season ago when he hit .354 with the Miami Marlins.
Winning three consecutive batting titles at the MLB level is already challenging enough but Arraez has the potential to do just that with three seperate teams. Obviously the change of leagues and new scenery does not have an impact on his game. This potential accomplishment is flying under the radar and deserves more recognition.
With the Padres having a playoff spot clinched, we will see if Arraez takes the field on a regular basis this weekend and tries to polish off his thrid straight batting title or if he takes some time off to rest up for October.