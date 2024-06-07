Luis Robert Jr. adds fuel to White Sox fire sale with ill-timed tweet
Major league baseball players aren't stupid. They understand the business behind the game and that, while they're humans, they're looked at as chess pieces by the front offices around the league.
So, when a player lands on the trade market, most of the time, they're understanding and not oblivious to the idea that they're being shopped.
And there isn't a player in the league that is being more actively shopped and looked at than Chicago White Sox superstar outfielder Luis Robert Jr. And he's not dumb to that fact of the matter either.
Don't believe me? Check his Twitter/X account.
Luis Robert Jr. tweet adds fuel to the fire of his growing trade rumors
Robert kept it short and simple when he took to X (formally known as Twitter) to showcase his mindset on the matter.
"be patient. better things are coming," the star outfielder posted, limiting his comments likely in order to avoid any drama or rumors exploding off in his replies.
And Robert would be right about the idea that better things are coming, if he's dealt. There may not be a worse situation to be in across the entire Major Leagues than being on the White Sox right now.
Chicago has lost 14 straight games at this point. They haven't won a series since they took two of three from the Nationals a month ago. They're a ridiculous 15-48, on pace for one of the worst seasons in the history of baseball.
Last season, Robert was incredible. He was one of the game's best hitters. He slashed .264/.315/.542 across 145 games, while homering 38 times and doubling 36 times. He would win the Silver Slugger and be selected to the All-Star team.
He's still just 26 years old and under tea control for the next few seasons. He's absolutely one of the hottest names on the market this year, with any team in the league that thinks they can contend likely putting their name in the hat to acquire him.
And Robert has battled back from injuries to return to the lineup, only to play for a team that's beyond uncompetitive. Yeah, Luis, you're right. Better things are coming.