Luis Severino does something no Mets pitcher has accomplished since Jacob deGrom
The 2024 New York Mets have experienced quite the roller-coaster ride, and the year still isn't over. There's quite a long ways to go, actually.
At one point in the year, the Mets had at least considered trading their starting pitcher Luis Severino. Severino would have received a lot of attention at the trade deadline, as the market was incredibly hot and well in favor of the selling teams.
The Mets decided to hold onto Severino to keep him at the top of their rotation as they make a playoff push. They're still in the playoff race as of today and they're going to need as much firepower as they can get for the last month and a half of the season.
As the weeks have gone by, the Mets have looked better and better in their decision to keep the right-hander.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Severino becomes first Met to toss nine innings in a game since deGrom
On the season, Severino has been solid for New York. He's not a world beater by any means, but he's definitely solidified himself as one of the better pitchers on the Mets staff.
He added to his 2024 resume in his last start on Saturday evening.
Severino tossed a complete-game shutout en route to defeating the Miami Marlins. Severino struck out eight hitters, issuing one walk and scattering four hits across the nine inning game.
He dominated the Miami lineup from start to finish, throwing 113 pitches in the contest. It marked his second career complete game and his second career shutout. The previous shutout came in 2018 when he was a member of the Yankees.
He became the first Mets pitcher to toss nine innings in a single game since Jacob deGrom did so in 2021. That's quite impressive company to be placed into. This becomes even more impressive when you remember that New York has seen future Hall of Famers like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer on their roster over that time.
Severino will be a huge piece of this Mets team as they push for that coveted third NL Wild Card spot. They will need him to pitch like this more often down the stretch.