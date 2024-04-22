Numbers back up Luka Doncic's childish freakout on Mavericks teammate
Optics aside, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had every right to freak out on teammate Maxi Kleber if the box score of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers was any indication.
By Lior Lampert
Luka Doncic has never been one for hiding his emotions, constantly wearing his heart on his sleeve, with him stomping his feet and shouting at Dallas Mavericks teammate Maxi Kleber for fumbling a pass late in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup being the latest example.
After a series of head fakes from Doncic drew Clippers center Ivica Zubac out of the paint to contest, the former attempted to find Kleber underneath the basket for what would've been a wide-open layup, which resulted in a turnover rather than an easy bucket.
While this is obviously not a great look for Doncic or the Mavs, it feels warranted after today's poor showing from the team's supporting cast outside of co-star and backcourt mate Kyrie Irving, and the box score reflects that.
Numbers support Luka Doncic freaking out on Mavericks teammate Maxi Kleber
As Tim MacMahon of ESPN notes, Doncic (33) and Irving (31) exceeded the 30-point mark against the Clippers in Game 1, while the rest of the roster combined for 33.
Players not named Doncic or Irving shot 10-of-36 (27.78 percent) from the floor -- an inexcusable effort for a team with aspirations of making a deep postseason run.
Nonetheless, Doncic must be better at controlling his emotions and exuding confidence in his teammates if the Mavericks want to meet their lofty playoff expectations, especially considering the game was out of hand when this outburst occurred.
We cannot fault Doncic for feeling frustrated, but it is a best-of-seven series. Dallas should embrace a "next play" mentality as they shift focus to Game 2, and it starts with their franchise player setting the tone. However, the role players on the Mavericks must step up for the team to have any chance versus the Clippers (or anyone) moving forward.