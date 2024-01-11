Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Mavericks vs. Knicks
How will the Mavs fare without Luka Doncic against the scorching hot Knicks?
By Kdelaney
A matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks is on tap for tonight. Tonight's game shouldn't disappoint. In addition to Jalen Brunson returning to his once-home arena, the New York Knicks are thriving. As a result of the OG Anunoby pickup, the Knicks (22-15) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their last five games.
The Mavericks (22-16), on the other hand, have won four of their last five games. However, in their last game, they lost 120-103 to a Memphis Grizzlies team without Ja Morant. Coincidentally enough, tonight the Mavs will have to put on their most convincing Grizzlies impression and find a way to win without their star player.
Luka Doncic out for tonight's game against Knicks
According to the NBA's official injury report, Luka Doncic is out for tonight's game against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain. Doncic's ankle swelling had been a concern in previous games; he was listed as questionable earlier this week. The situation appears to have reached a boiling point. There is only one thing Doncic can do now: rest and recover. For the Mavericks this season, Doncic averages 33.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.1 rebounds.
Last night, Grant Afseth shared a clip of Mavericks trainers assessing Donic's ankle on the sideline. As he hobbles off the bench and onto the court, it's obvious that Luka is favoring one leg over the other.
Per @GrantAfseth on Twitter:
In addition to Doncic, Dante Exum (right plantar; sprain) is also out for the Mavs tonight. Maxi Kleber (dislocated toe), Dereck Lively (left ankle sprain), and Grant Williams (right ankle sprain) are all listed as game-time decisions for the Mavericks as well. It's almost impossible to count the Mavericks' injuries on one hand, which, you guessed it, isn't great! For the Knicks, the list of injuries is nowhere near as long. Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) is the only non-two-way player out tonight.
With Mavericks players hampered with injuries and New York clicking on all cylinders lately, tonight could be a struggle for Dallas. In the end, the Mavericks' success will be determined by how prepared they are to face one of the hottest teams in the league — with or without Doncic. In other words, all eyes are on you, Kyrie.